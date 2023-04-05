Nigeria: Leaked Audio - We Don't Track Telephone Conversations - NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied allegations of hacking and tracking phone conversations.

This comes after the conversation of Peter Obi, Labour Party's Presidential candidate, with Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, was leaked.

The audio clip released by online newspaper, Peoples Gazzete, trended on social media at the weekend.

In the audio, Obi was heard begging Oyedepo to help him mobilize Christian voters ahead of the election, especially those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi and Niger, declaring the election was a religious war.

The former governor of Anambra State was repeatedly heard saying, 'Yes Daddy", while the conversation lasted.

The audio generated so many reactions, not just on social media. While his supporters claimed the audio was doctored, Obi's media team gave different accounts on the leaked conversation.

In a statement on Tuesday, NCC's Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said ever since the story broke, the commission has been overwhelmed with enquiries by the media.

It said it does not and cannot track or leak anyone's telephone conversation for any reason.

The commission urged Nigerians to disregard the allegation, reassuring its commitment to serve the citizens in line with the constitution's provision.

The statement reads: "The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone "tracking" and "leakage" made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative Media.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications:

"i. The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

"ii. By the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot "track" nor "leak" telephone conversations of anyone.

"iii. The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

"iv. The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them."