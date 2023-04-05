Nigeria: Buhari Sacks Engineering Agency Boss

The president appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, to immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

This follows the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from 2nd April, 2023 to 2nd of April, 2025 due to the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.

The president appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Willie Bassey

Director, Information

April 4th, 2023