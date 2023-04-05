Nigeria: Buhari, King of Jordan in Telephone Conversation Over Global Issues

4 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Presidency says both leaders expressed satisfaction on security matters.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, have expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the Nigeria-Jordan strategic partnership in matters of security and other global issues.

Garba Shehu, the president's spokesman, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Shehu revealed that the two leaders held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, with both leaders expressing satisfaction on security matters.

In the conversation, the Jordanian leader called to wish the president a happy and successful Ramadan and to especially thank him for naming the auditorium in the newly inaugurated National Counter Terrorism Center in Abuja after him.

The facility is named "King Abdullah Bin Hussein II Auditorium."

Many important issues were also discussed by the two leaders regarding security.

"Nigeria under President Buhari has collaborated and shared experiences with Jordan in tackling terrorism and its spread across West Africa," the statement said.

It noted that Nigeria had gained significantly from the Middle eastern kingdom by way of support for pre-emptive measures to neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

Mr Abdullah also indicated his wish to visit Nigeria before President Buhari leaves office.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.