Ghana: Speaker Declares Kumawu Seat Vacant

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has declared the Kumawu parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region vacant.

The declaration of the seat vacant, in accordance with Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution, follows the demise of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Philip Atta Basoah, 54, on Monday March 27, 2023.

"Whenever a vacancy occurs in Parliament, the Clerk to Parliament shall notify the Electoral commission in writing within seven days after the vacancy occurred, and a by-election shall be held within 30 days after the vacancy occurred," the constitutional provision reads.

Mr Bagbin, in a communication to the Electoral Commission (EC) and read on the floor of Parliament Friday urged the Electoral Commission to trigger the constitutional imperatives to organise a bye-election in the area.

"Acting on your behalf and direct instructions to the Clerk to Parliament, we formally communicated to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of the unfortunate departure of our colleague which has led to the occurrence of a vacancy in the House," he informed the lawmakers.

"I have asked the Clerk to write to the Electoral Commission of the unfortunate departure of our colleague which has led to occurrence of a vacancy in the House," he added.

The Speaker consequently read the letter out to the well attended House as the late Mr Basoah's seat could be seen unoccupied.

"In the exercise of the power conferred and the duty imposed on the Clerk to Parliament by Section 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana Amendment Act 1996 (Act 527), I Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy on 27th March, 2023 in the membership of Parliament necessitated by the death of Mr. Philip Basoah, Honourbale Member of Parliament for Kumawu.

"I request you to take appropriate consequential action as required by law (to organise a bye-election in Kumawu)" the Speaker read.

By the provisions of the Constitution, the polls are expected to be held within 30 days of the declaration of the seat vacant.

Mr Basoah, a former District Chief Executive for Kumawu and a third term MP died after a short illness.

He was spotted in Parliament on Thursday March 23, 2023 ahead of the crucial vote that culminated in the approval of the six ministerial nominees.

Until his death, Mr Basoah was the chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee.