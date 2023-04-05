Ghana: OLY Ease Relegation Worries With Win

Struggling Accra Great Olympics defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in a thrilling match-day 25 of the betPawa Premier League tie at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Yusif Abdul Razak's brace in both halves ensured the 'Dade boys' emerged victorious. A late consolation from Isaac Mensah was not enough to snatch a point for the visitors.

Razak fetched the opener for Olympics four minutes away from the break and doubled his tally two minutes after recess.

It was Coach Kobby Mensah's second win for Oly in five games, having led the club to beat their arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0, barely a month ago.

Berekum Chelsea, on the other hand, were winless in their last three meetings, all ending in pulsating draws and were eager to add to the woes of the hosts.

Both teams proved their mettle and kept their dominance at a balanced level, though Olympics threatened the goal area of the visitors with a number of incursions in the early minutes of the game.

However, Olympics deservedly broke the deadlock when Razak headed home Christopher Nettey's cross in the 41st minute from a free-kick.

The forward was left unmarked inside the penalty box as he rose highest to connect perfectly to end the first stanza with a goal advantage.

Back from recess, a hungrier Olympics side took the visitors by surprise to register their second and Razak's brace, minutes into the second half.

Another sumptuous assist from Nettey's corner-kick saw Razak rise to head one into the roof to double Olympics' lead in the 47th minute.

However, Chelsea fought back relentlessly to reduce the deficit with a late goal through Isaac Kwakye on the 90th minute mark.