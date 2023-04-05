Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies Stretch Lead

Reigning Southern Zone champions, Hasaacas Ladies recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Army Ladies on match-day 15 of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Sekondi Gyandu Park on Saturday.

Goals from forward Doris Boaduwaa, an own goal from Naa Lameakor and another from Irene Copson ensured the hosts maintained their home-winning streak to extend their lead to four points.

Hasaacas Ladies gave the visitors a run for their money - and with a brilliant team work inside the 15th minute mark, Doris Boaduwaa hit a decent strike to the bottom left corner after a one-on-one situation with goalie Esther Sarpong, to hand western giants the lead and her seventh of the campaign.

Despite an early lead, both sides proved their worth and kept the dominance on a balanced level.

After half an hour played, Hasaacas Ladies launched a swift attack on the right flanks as Mary Opoku Ndali forced Naa Lameakor to turn the ball into her own net for the second goal for the hosts in the 33rd minute.

Back from recess, though, Army Ladies stepped up their play and came close on a few occasions minutes into the second half, but the introduction of Fidous Yakubu for Doris Boaduwaa paved way for the third goal.

The substitute teamed up with Doreen Copson, as the former's free-kick was expertly headed home by the latter on the 73rd minute to make it 3-0.

The victory means Hasaacas Ladies avenged their 2-0 defeat to Army Ladies in the first round, while Army Ladies dropped to the third position - six points adrift of Hasaascas Ladies, as Faith Ladies take the second spot.

In other results, Soccer Intellectuals won 2-1 against Ridge City; Lady Strikers defeated Thunder Queens 2-1, while Faith Ladies clinched a 2-1 victory over Police Ladies. In the Northern Zone, Tamale Super Ladies won 3-2 over Pearl Pia Ladies; Ashtown Ladies defeated Dreamz Ladies 2-1, while Northern Ladies drew 1-1 with Prison Ladies.