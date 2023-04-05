Ghana: Minority - We'll Ensure All Citizens Obtain Ghana Card Before New CI Is Laid

The Minority in Parliament has served notice it will block the laying of a new Constitutional Instrument (CI) on the electoral processes until the citizenry obtained the Ghana Card.

It said the National Identification Authority (NIA) was expected to clear its issue of a backlog of about 3.5 million cards for both citizens and non-citizens.

"We will have little power to overturn the CI when it is passed so we will continue to demand the needed amendments and conditions in the interest of all," they noted.

James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region, addressing executives of the NDC in the Agortime Ziope explained that the Minority in Parliament, aside from the issuing of the national card, was asking to add a guarantor system to the voter registration processes and decentralised.

He assured that they would continue to resist the laying of the CI as they are refusing to consider the various amendments since there would be no voting for the CI, and they must fight to get the amendment done.

Dr Avedzi, who is a member of the John Mahama Campaign, indicated that the former president was the experience the nation required, and that a full endorsement was needed to ensure resounding victory in 2024.

Mawutor Agbavitor, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, intimated that John Mahama remained the one to be trusted to save the nation because the former president sought to give power back to the party and its grassroots.

He observed that the branches and the wards formed the voting base of the primaries and should be the target of strategies and plans to wrestle back power.

"The executives of the party in the Agortime Ziope Constituency have pledged a 100 per cent vote for the former president in the May 13 presidential primaries and I appeal to you not to disappoint the constituents," Mr Agbavitor said.