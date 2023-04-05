Ghana: Christians Mark Palm Sunday

Christians across the country yesterday joined their brethren worldwide to commemorate PalmSunday, an important event on the Christian calendar that set Easter festivities in motion.

Many church auditoriums were decorated with palm fronds, while members, including children, amidst singing and dancing carried and hoisted the fronds around their church premises to re-enact the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

The triumphant entry, according to Biblical accounts, begun his journey to the death and resurrection of Christ as the saviour of mankind, and the essence of the Easter celebration.

Abigail Annoh reports from the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Emmanuel Congregation-Djaman that it was an exciting atmosphere at the church as members sung and danced in commemoration of the day.

The members, thereafter, took to the streets to continue the celebration.

A retired catechist of the church, Mr Osei Bonsu, who delivered the sermon on the theme; "The Victorious Christ," explained that Christ's entry to Jerusalem brought mankind victory over sin.

He said it brought freedom and reconciliation and everlasting life, and encouraged Christians to remain in Christ in order to live a victorious life.

From the Abundant Life Worship Centre, Benedicta Folley reports that Pastor Samuel Kwame Kumi, referencing the Matthew 21:2-7 for his sermon expressed worry over the misrepresentation of "Hosanna".

He said it meant "Save us" and that for him when the Jews were shouting "Hosanna! Hosanna!" as Jesus rode on the donkey, they were calling on Jesus to save them.

He, therefore called on all to call on Jesus to save them from their sin because the second coming of Jesus Christ ahead of Judgement Day, was closer than it was proclaimed years ago.

At the Church of Pentecost (CoP) Broadcasting Assembly, Abigail Arthur reports that Mr Isaac Asare Andoh, a member, who delivered the sermon implored Christians to look unto Jesus as the author and finisher of their faith irrespective of the challenging situations they found themselves in.

That, was said to be the only way out of any situation because he died and rose again for their sake.

"But Jesus spoke to them at once. "Don't be afraid," he said. "Take courage. I am here! (Matthew 14: 27 New Living Translation)," he cited.

He emphasised that it was crucial for Christians to give their all to God and solely depend on Him in all their ways.

It was a double celebration at the Emmanuel Methodist Society at Lapaz New Mark, as the church marked the day with 10 lessons and passion songs and also commemorated its 25thanniversary, reports Jonathan Donkor.

The Minister in Charge, Right Reverend Frederick Nnuroh, led the church to thank God for the 25 years of service and ask for more grace, anointing and protection to continue winning souls for His Kingdom.