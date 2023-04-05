Ghana: Man Granted Gh¢10,000 Bail for Defiling 2 Girls

3 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 40-year-old health promotion officer of the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital, Richard Azaglo, accused of defiling two girls, has been granted bail GH¢10,000 bail with one surety by the Jasikan Circuit Court.

The court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Aseidu adjourned the case to April 13, for case management conference, after Azaglo pleaded not guilty.

Detective Inspector Nkansah, prosecuting told the court that the victims, aged 15 and 13 years, were students, living with the accused and his wife in the municipality.

The court heard that the accused injected chemicals into the bodies of the victims, which made them fall asleep and he (accused) had sex with them.

Insp Nkansah said that the complainant, a teacher of one of the victims, noticed changes in her (victim).

The court heard that when the teacher confronted the girl, she said that Azaglo had been injecting them (victims) with chemicals, which made them fall asleep, weak and felt pains in their private parts.

Insp Nkansah said the complainant reported the incident to the Nkwanta Social Welfare Office, and the case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The prosecution said a medical form was issued for the victims to attend hospital, and the report showed indicated that the girls were defiled, leading to the arrest of Azaglo. --GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.