Ghana: Man Granted Gh¢10,000 Bail for Defiling 2 Girls

A 40-year-old health promotion officer of the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital, Richard Azaglo, accused of defiling two girls, has been granted bail GH¢10,000 bail with one surety by the Jasikan Circuit Court.

The court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Aseidu adjourned the case to April 13, for case management conference, after Azaglo pleaded not guilty.

Detective Inspector Nkansah, prosecuting told the court that the victims, aged 15 and 13 years, were students, living with the accused and his wife in the municipality.

The court heard that the accused injected chemicals into the bodies of the victims, which made them fall asleep and he (accused) had sex with them.

Insp Nkansah said that the complainant, a teacher of one of the victims, noticed changes in her (victim).

The court heard that when the teacher confronted the girl, she said that Azaglo had been injecting them (victims) with chemicals, which made them fall asleep, weak and felt pains in their private parts.

Insp Nkansah said the complainant reported the incident to the Nkwanta Social Welfare Office, and the case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The prosecution said a medical form was issued for the victims to attend hospital, and the report showed indicated that the girls were defiled, leading to the arrest of Azaglo. --GNA