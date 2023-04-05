Nigeria: 10th NASS Leadership - My Pact With Nigerians If Elected Reps' Speaker - Olawuyi, Kwara Lawmaker

The member, representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Hon. Abdulraheem Olawuyi (APC) has officially declared his ambition to run for the Speakership of the House in the incoming 10th national assembly.

At the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja, Olawuyi who is the chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness said he will unify the country, help to pass people oriented bills and promote policies that will benefit the majority of Nigerians.

Olawuyi who would be serving for the third time in the House as a federal parliamentarian said he had the requisite vision, skills, competence and knowledge to bring out the desired change in Nigeria.

He also stated that he would seek a bipartisan approach in the House to solve the myriad of economic and political challenges facing the country.

For him, affordable healthcare, security, education and job creation will be the lot of the people in the coming leadership of the House.

He said. "As many of you have noticed, our country is facing unprecedented challenges at this time. The challenges range from security to the economic downturn which has been unprecedented in the history of our nation, and it is crystal clear that Nigerians are in need of courageous and competent leaders at all levels that will take over from the outgoing leaders with the expectation that things will change positively for the generality of Nigerian who have through the ballot have overwhelmingly given their support through the ballot to the APC to continue to manage the affairs of our dear country for the next 4 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The challenges of leadership are no doubt daunting and the expectations of Nigerians are nonetheless very high, this new administration will be committed to fix the identified challenge: and provide the needed political, economic, social direction that would inspire a "Renewed Hope" for our country and its people.

"I believe that we need to address structural reforms that will make the House sore responsive to the needs of our citizens. I assure you that if elected, I will work with you as equals to pass pro-people bills and also promote policies that will benefit all Nigerians from various backgrounds, as well as work with all parties and stakeholders to unify the country. I am genuinely looking forward to meeting fellow lawmakers, sharing my vision with them, and listening to their ideas on how best to improve the lives of our people through good governance."

Vanguard can authoritatively report that Olawuyi is the first from about the 9 lawmakers in pursuit of the speakership of the 10th House to publicly declare his ambition.

The event was attended by Chairman House Committee on Power, Hon. Aliyu Magaji and some members-elect from Kwara State.