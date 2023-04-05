Nigeria: Kaduna Emir of Zazzau Approves New Appointments

5 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has with immediate effect approved new appointments and other changes in the Emirate .

Nigerian Ambassador to Austria, Tafidan Dawakin Zazzau Ambassador SULEIMAN DAUDA UMAR was elevated to the title of Magajin Dokon Zazzau.

Alhaji IBRAHIM SANI ZUBAIRU MAJE KIRAN ZAZZAU was elevated to WAMBAN DOKO while Alhaji ABDULKARIM ZAILANI the newly appointed District Head of Sabon Birni District , was approved as MAJE KIRAN ZAZZAU.

The Sarkin Damau Alhaji AUWALU ALIYU DAMAU the District Head of Damau will retain the title of SARKIN DAMAU as the District Head of Damau District.

Engineer IBRAHIM ABUBAKAR was appointed as the new TAFIDAN DAWAKIN ZAZZAU and Alhaji BASHIR NUHU SHITTU appointed as the new SARKIN TUTAN ZAZZAU.

The statement containing the development was signed by ABDULLAHI ALIYU KWARBAI,

Media and Publicity Officer, Zazzau Emirate.

