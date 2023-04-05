Nigeria: Evacuate Wayas' Remains From UK, Senate Urges Govt

The Senate on Tuesday urged the federal government to evacuate the remains of the late former Senate President Joseph Wayas from a London mortuary, United Kingdom and give him a befitting burial.

This followed a motion by Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River) during Tuesday's plenary.

Daily Trust reports that Wayas, who served as Senate president in the Second Republic, between 1979 and 1983, died in December 2021.

However, his remains have yet to be buried, 14 months after his death.

Family sources told the Daily Trust that there was no finance to evacuate his body from a London mortuary for burial.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan and other lawmakers who contributed to the motion said it was embarrassing to the federal government that the remains of late Wayas were still lying in a London mortuary 14 months after his death.

"This is embarrassing to the National Assembly and the federal government. The government has the responsibility to provide for his medical needs," Lawan said.

After the debate on the motion, the Red Chamber, accordingly, urged the federal government to evacuate his remains and give him a befitting burial as soon as possible.

It also resolved to immortalize the deceased by naming a building in the National Assembly complex after him.