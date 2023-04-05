Nigeria: Israel Ready to Support Nigeria Develop Technologies in Fighting Climate Change - Envoy

Michael Freeman, Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria has reassured of the country's commitment to support Nigeria develop applicable technologies to boost her fight against climate change.

Mr Freeman, also Permanent Representative of Israel to ECOWAS, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, against the backdrop of the awareness campaign on importance of "Earth Day," celebrated globally on April 22, every year.

The envoy in his lecture titled: "Save the planet with innovation; an opinion piece for delegations for Earth Day" warned against failure by governments at all levels to mitigate the impact of climate change.

According to him, in spite of increased danger about the need to protect the fragile and unique planet people lived in, it appeared humans are only making matters worst.

"My country, Israel, is developing practical, applicable and relatively inexpensive technologies, to help save our planet.

"Due to our location in the desert with scarcity of natural resources and water, Israel is a living laboratory for developing practical, earth saving solutions that are also incredibly relevant for Nigeria.

"Just last month, we celebrated the International Water Day; water management is critical if we are to cope with increasing population, provide food and combat desertification.

"Israel recycles and reuses 94 per cent of its wastewater, primarily for agriculture, which when combined with drip technology increases crop output, while utilising significantly less resources.

"The development of drought-resistant crops, use of brackish water in agriculture, development of crops with higher yield, biological pesticides, use of satellites and precision agriculture, all of these Israeli technologies contribute to increasing food security and reducing damage to natural resources."

The envoy observed that 75 years ago, Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, identified solar energy as priority area Israel could lead globally, through provision of sustainable, clean and accessible energy.

He further said although such was Ben-Gurion's dream, today no fewer than 200 companies and start-ups in Israel engaged in renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy storage.

Also that all of these were necessary steps taken to successfully deal with climate crisis.

"At the beginning of the 21st Century, Israel was the only country in the world to have successfully reduced the amount of desert within its borders.

"It did so despite its young age and relatively small area; Israel has accumulated vast experience in planting forests in semi-arid regions and preserving them in dry and extreme conditions.

"Experience that is priceless as Nigeria and her neighbours embark on important "Great Green Wall" project, this know how and experience are priceless for the world, where forests so necessary to deal with climate crisis are dying from heat, drought and diseases.

"The entrepreneurial community in Israel, whether it belongs to civil society or business, is becoming increasingly involved in solving the environmental crisis; over 1,300 companies and start-ups are active in the field of climate innovation.

"From crop growing to flood reduction and from weather forecasting to post harvest, Israeli technology is making a difference and we are eager to share that with Nigeria."

He reiterated that the earth day was designed to remind people of an only planet and that all lives were intertwined, saying through cooperation, knowledge-sharing, experience and best practices could people overcome significant challenges at the doorstep.

He said Israel is ready to cooperate and share its knowledge and experience, assuring that through shared future and close working relations Nigeria and Israel could record significant and positive impact, which would be felt generations to come.

"The environmental crises are piling up; climate, bio-diversity and extinction of species, plastic pollution that reaches every corner of the earth, growing water shortage, deterioration of food security for many in the world, continuous deforestation, intensifying desertification and more.

"Africa, and Nigeria in particular, are suffering disproportionately, it may seem like the human race is losing the battle and even, losing hope, but that is not an option," Freeman advised.

(NAN)