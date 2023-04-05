Liberia: 'I Will Reverse Salary Harmonization'

-Cummings vows

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander B. Cummings, says government harmonization policy, which caused drastic reduction in salaries of public sector employees, has deepened the suffering and rendered more Liberians poorer.

Cummings said such bad and corruption prone policy by the administration of President George Weah amounts to wickedness.

He vowed to rescind the wrongful harmonization and restored salaries at even better levels by a CPP Government.

He said more Liberians are suffering and living far below the poverty line than at any other time in the history of Liberia.

Cummings said, President Weah's five years rule has rendered most Liberians economically worst off than ever.

He made the observation following a tour of the Kakata and Vai Town general markets in Kakata, Margibi County on April 3.

Marketers at the Kakata and Vai Town general markets complained of the lack of electricity amidst rising crimes and ineffective security service to guarantee protection of their goods and businesses.

Kakata market officials said rising crime rates is not only a serious security threat to their personal safety, but also a hindrance to their businesses, especially at night-time. They also pleaded for loans to sustain and grow their businesses.

Responding, Mr. Cummings assured the marketers that within the first one hundred days of a CPP Government, he will ensure that Liberian businesses including marketers have access to credit facilities to grow and expand their businesses.

He said a CPP Government will prioritize the interests of Liberians and urged every marketer of voting age to register and vote in the October 10 Presidential elections.

He said a CPP Government will mark the dawn of a new era of transparency, and irrespective of political affiliations, will afford all Liberians equal rights and access to jobs and opportunities, unlike the CDC government that has monopolized every aspect of public service and resources.

Cummings vowed to form a government of inclusion based on the merit system and will lead by example, with zero tolerance for corruption.