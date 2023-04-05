Ghana: I'll Wrest Ayawaso Central Seat for NDC - Yakubu

Abdul-Razak Yakubu,a political strategist and development consultant, has declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso Central Constituency parliamentary primaries in the Greater Accra Region to wrest the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He attributed his confidence to win the primaries to propel him to win the seat to his vast network of valuable contacts, resources and people-oriented initiatives, placed him in a unique position to win the seat for the NDC.

"Already, many of my constituents are excited and impressed about my strategic interventions on proposed programmes which includes "youth in driving","youth in bakery", support and assistance for the constituency office and officers as well as his unity campaigns for the party.

"I seek to bring dynamism, innovation and exemplary leadership for the youth via forward-thinking ideas, other important plans and contributionsto my constituents includes the provision of motorcycles, sponsoring the development of an official website for the party (www.ndcaccgh.org), which is the first of its kind in the constituency's history," Mr Yakubu assured.

According to him, the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the area had not done much to improve livelihoods of the constituents and was hopeful and confident when he wins the primaries and eventually win the seat to transform the constituency.

Mr Yakubu promised his constituents of responsible leadership to address developmental issues, especially youth rural migration to urban areas and explained that loss of livelihoods was pushing the youth to engage in menial jobs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Yakubu has an MSc degree from the School of International Development (DEV), University of East Anglia Norwich in the UK where he specialisedin Conflict Governance and International Development.

The areas of his professional competences are Peace and Security, Good Governance, Political Economy Analysis, International Affairs, Rural Politics and Policies and Post-Conflict Reconstruction.

He also holds a degree in Business Administration from Wisconsin International University College of Ghana and a Diploma in Business Studies from University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

Mr Yakubu has over 10 years of experience providing political economy analysis and conducting high profile research into the political and business environment for a variety of clients including local companies, international businesses, multi-national organisations, foreign governments, as well as individuals looking to invest in Ghana and in West Africa broadly.

The parliamentary aspirant is also a philanthropist involved in many humanitarian activities in the country and a former President of the Chevening Alumni Association of Ghana,a UK government funded scholarship targeted at young leaders globally with a population of about 65,000 members.