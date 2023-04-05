Ghana: Public Advised to Screen for TB

5 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Members of the public have been advised to have regular screening for Tuberculosis (TB) as the disease in some cases presents no symptoms.

According to the TB coordinator of the Okaikoi Sub-Metro Health Directorate, Ms HaphsheituYahaya, in some cases, coughing was a major sign of the disease, however, there were many cases where sufferers of the disease showed no sign of cough but had very advanced TB.

She, therefore, stressed the need for regular screening, adding that TB was easily curable when detected early.

The TB coordinator gave the advice over the weekend when the Ashanti Foam Factory Limited, popularly known as Ashfoam Ghana Limited, a leading brand in furniture manufacturing in Ghana, organised a free health screening exercise within the Okaikoi Sub-Metro over the weekend.

It was in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Accra-Dzorwulu and the Okaikoi Sub-metro Health Directorate.

The exercise, which was organised as part of activities to mark the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, saw more than 300 persons getting screened for ailments including TB, blood pressure, malaria and COVID-19.

It also saw beneficiaries go through nutritional counselling while persons who had not yet received their COVID-19 jabs and boosters were also vaccinated.

President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Dzorwulu, Mr Kwame Odoi-Agyarko, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times during the exercise, stated that his outfit decided to support the initiative because of its focus on disease prevention and the promotion of healthy living among the populace.

Marketing Communications Manager, Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Mr Joe Ampem-Darko Antwi, for his part, said health delivery was a major priority for his outfit as only healthy individuals could give off their best when it comes to carrying out their responsibilities at work.

He described TB as a deadly disease, adding that asymptomatic TB even made it more scary and dangerous, as it could silently progress and get very serious.

A beneficiary of the exercise, 30 year old Bismark Azila, expressed gratitude to Ashfoam Ghana for the opportunity and called on other companies to emulate the gesture.

