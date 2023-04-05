Ghana: Hughton Urged to Maintain Majority of Squad

5 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has advised newly appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to keep at least 70% of the current squad.

Laryea argues that a massive replacement of players will hurt the team's progress.

The former Great Olympics player believes there was a lot of quality in the current squad, and that bringing in a few new players will stimulate healthy competition for a spot in the starting lineup.

Kingston said: "I believe he'll maintain at least 70 per cent of the players that went to the World Cup in the current squad. The squad we took to the World Cup was not bad at all. If you try to come in and change everybody on the ground, I don't think you would have a solid team.

"You go in and you build a team...you try to bring in the quality ones that will come and give the regular players in the team competition. That's how to build a team.

"If you take 70 per cent out and leave 30 per cent, then it means you are now coming to build the foundation from the scratch and it will take longer."

