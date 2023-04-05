Ghana: Group Petition CPP Chairperson Over Flagbearer Election Ahead of Mobilisation Exercise

Some concerned members of the Convention People's Party (CPP) have petitioned Nana Akosua Sarpong-Kumankumah, Chairperson and leader of the party, over the decision to elect a flagbearer ahead of the grassroots mobilisation exerciseof the party.

They claimed that the decision would create disillusion, disunity and apathy within the rank and file of the party.

"The decision taken by the Central Committee of the CPP to suspend its grassroots mobilisation drive until the election of flagbearer in June is a constitutional violation which can affect the fortunes of the party in the 2024 polls," the Group noted.

According to them, the Committee's action had triggered anger within the membership and support base of the party across the country and must be given another look so as to avoid wrangling because the party must remain resolute and focused towards Election 2024.

Presenting the petition to Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah, the Group said a press statement issued by the General Secretary of the CPP to the effect that the party had determined and committed to hold its flagbearer election on June 12, 2023, could not hold since it would be a constitutional violation which had dire consequences for the party.

"The Central Committee of the CPP blatantly refused to consult and build consensus with other stakeholders of the party with regards to their decision will not be in the interest of members, supporters, faithful and sympathisers of the party for a flagbearer to be elected before the mobilisation exercise.

Receiving the petition, Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah, said the petition would be presented to the leadership for further deliberations which would be in the interest of the party and not derail its fortunes in the 2024 elections.

She assured that the needed consideration would be made in the best interest of the CPP however, they should remain calm, peaceful, focus, resolute and united in working to make the party a formidable force to attract more of the youth to join the membership drive.

"Let us be circumspect about issues of the CPP so that we do not derail the mobilisation exercise geared towards making our party formidable and attractive towards the upcoming elections," Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah stressed.