Ghana: Meteors Focused On Olympic Games Qualification - Godwin Attram

The Black Meteors Assistant Coach, Godwin Attram, has revealed that the technical team and playing body are relishing the test of facing stiffer opposition, highlighting the North Africans as major threats in the upcoming U-23 AFCON slated for June this year in Morocco.

Ghana is set to participate in the tournament for the second time after edging Algeria over two legs for one of the AFCON slots.

The Black Meteors finished fourth in Egypt under current coach Ibrahim Tanko in the 2019 edition.

Speaking to Citi Sports in an exclusive interview, the former Ghana international believes facing the likes of Algeria at the qualifying stages has given the team a fair idea of what to expect at the AFCON proper.

"Now, it is the main tournament commencing in June and the target is to qualify to France for the Olympic Games in 2024."

"Of the eight countries, I think that the tough opponents are Egypt (defending champions) and Morocco, the host nation.

"I am sure with the pairings, one will fall under category A and the other in B. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, I don't think we are panicking to face these countries.

He said playing against Algeria has already giving us a fair idea of what is to come at the tournament proper. For me, as an experienced player, I played in the Middle East and in North Africa, so I know how they operate."

"I believe if we the technical team work on a united front together with the players at the AFCON in Morocco, we will be able to sail through and qualify for the Olympics in Paris."

The Black Meteors failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after losing on penalties to South Africa in the last edition held in Egypt 2019.

The top three teams of this year's tournament will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic men's football tournament in Paris while the fourth-placed team will play the AFC-CAF playoffs to decide the final slot at the Olympics