Ghana: 'Constitutional Amendment On Dissolution, Re-Election of Assemblies Needed'

Greater Accra Association of Presiding Members have called for a constitutional amendment that will help to bridge the gap between times that Assemblies are dissolved and when new Assembly members are re-elected.

That, they noted, would not stall the progress and development of projects and programmes underway, but help to execute them successfully.

"Presiding Members who are going for re-election in their respective electoral areas should be supported and assisted during the campaign prior to the forthcoming Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly elections and steps should also be taken to bridge the gap between the dates of dissolution and inauguration of new Assemblies," the members stated.

Joseph Korto, National Dean of Association of Presiding Members, made the call at the 2023 Greater Accra Presiding Members two-day conference in Accra which was on the theme: 'Actualising Environmental Sanitation in Greater Accra- The Role of Presiding Members', among other issues built the capacity of members on functions of Presiding Members and initiatives towards the progress, growth and development of Assemblies.

Mr Korto stressed that a constitutional amendment would help bridge the gap between the dates of dissolution and inauguration of new Assemblies.

He lauded the regional minister for the "Operation clean your frontage" which had paved the way for other regions to undertake similar initiatives to improve sanitation saying "I doff my hat for the regional minister, presiding members of the region, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives and assembly members for their cooperation since the operation clean your frontage programme has come to stay and we as presiding members should continue to play our roles to actualise it".

Mr Korto cautioned Assemblies against unhealthy relationship between them, presiding members and the electorates going for re-election, they should show some respect and dignity to them especially the electorates.

Baba Seidu, Representative of the Regional Minister, encouraged Presiding Members to continue serving the country loyally, despite challenges the country was going through because they were core players of grassroots democracy as they presided over lawmaking and implementation at local levels and should be revered for their meaningful contribution towards progress, growth and development.

He commended the Greater Accra Assemblies for retaining most of their Assembly members and Presiding Members as continuity could enhance progress, growth and development.