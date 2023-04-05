Ghana: Abednego Tetteh Hits Brace in Gold Stars Win Over Legon Cities

Abednego Tetteh continued his outstanding goal scoring form in 2023 as he scored a brace to help Bibiani Gold Stars beat Legon Cities 3-2 at DUN's Park on Monday.

The former Bechem United and Al Hilal forward got off to a great start with a first minute strike after tapping in Gyamfi Kamara's pass from close range.

The celebration was short-lived as Ebenezer Amergah pulled parity for Legon Cities in the 10th minute.

The visitors added to the tally six minutes later through Eric Osei Bonsu.

The winger smashed home a delightful cross from Joseph Mireku to beat goalkeeper, Joseph Baah, for Legon Cities' second goal.

Bibiani Gold Stars did not give up the fight as Charles Gyamfi Kamara drew them level in the 24th minute mark. The speedster got on the end of Emmanuel Appau's cross to head home for the equaliser.

Legon Cities grew in confidence after their second goal, but the home side were bent on securing the three points to keep their top four aspirations alive.

The third goal arrived in the 39th minute when Abednego Tetteh arrived in the box to connect Prince Owusu's inviting cross for his 10th goal of the season.

Tetteh has scored eight times since his switch from King Faisal in the January transfer window.

Legon Cities put up a plucky fight in the second half in search of another goal but the backline of Gold Stars kept their composure and discipline as they held on to win 3-2 at DUN's Park.