Ghana: Abednego Tetteh Hits Brace in Gold Stars Win Over Legon Cities

5 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Abednego Tetteh continued his outstanding goal scoring form in 2023 as he scored a brace to help Bibiani Gold Stars beat Legon Cities 3-2 at DUN's Park on Monday.

The former Bechem United and Al Hilal forward got off to a great start with a first minute strike after tapping in Gyamfi Kamara's pass from close range.

The celebration was short-lived as Ebenezer Amergah pulled parity for Legon Cities in the 10th minute.

The visitors added to the tally six minutes later through Eric Osei Bonsu.

The winger smashed home a delightful cross from Joseph Mireku to beat goalkeeper, Joseph Baah, for Legon Cities' second goal.

Bibiani Gold Stars did not give up the fight as Charles Gyamfi Kamara drew them level in the 24th minute mark. The speedster got on the end of Emmanuel Appau's cross to head home for the equaliser.

Legon Cities grew in confidence after their second goal, but the home side were bent on securing the three points to keep their top four aspirations alive.

The third goal arrived in the 39th minute when Abednego Tetteh arrived in the box to connect Prince Owusu's inviting cross for his 10th goal of the season.

Tetteh has scored eight times since his switch from King Faisal in the January transfer window.

Legon Cities put up a plucky fight in the second half in search of another goal but the backline of Gold Stars kept their composure and discipline as they held on to win 3-2 at DUN's Park.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.