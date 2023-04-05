West Africa: ECOWAS Moves to Address Human Protection Challenges

A three-day workshop is underway in Accra towards the establishment of an office to coordinate the country's efforts to tackle human trafficking, gender-based violence, exploitation, forced labour and other human protection issues.

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Protection and Human Security Integration Coordination Mechanism (ECO-PHSICM), would work with both state and non-state bodies to boost ongoing efforts to deal with human protection issues.

Organised by the ECOWAS Department of Human Development and Social Affairs and the government, the workshop, aims to build the capacity of participants on human protection, and deliberate on draft documents for the ECO-PHSICM.

The participants were drawn from ECOWAS Commission and United Nations bodies, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ghana Refugees Board and civil society groups.

Opening the workshop, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in a speech read on her behalf by the Coordinating Director of the Ministry, Perpetua Dufu, said the workshop was well-timed given the humanitarian and human security situation in the region.

The minister said the situation, arising from factors including the threat of armed conflicts, terrorism, and violent extremism had subjected vulnerable and victimised populations to severe risks.

"The worsening case of child abuse, trafficking in persons, violations of international humanitarian law, gender-based violence, and human-induced conditions that inhibit populations from harmonious living continue to confront countries in increasingly complex and interconnected forms.

"This highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing the issues that instigate human security challenges in the region for the collective good of the citizens of ECOWAS," Ms Botchwey said.

She noted that human security had become an extremely serious issue in the West Africa sub region due to worsening social and economic fortunes, internal conflicts, political instability and civil wars with incidence of violence, affecting governance and socio-economic development.

Ms Botchwey expressed the hope that the ECO-PHSICM when established would aid in coordinating efforts of all stakeholders in promoting the rights and freedoms of people, maintaining their dignity, as well as, ensuring equal opportunities for all to enjoy their rights and develop their human potential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Legal Affairs Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Mr Baba Gana Wakil, said training and establishment of the mechanism aimed at enhancing the protection of the most vulnerable in society, in response to increased rates of violence, especially against women and children in the region, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said children in the region still faced a high prevalence of violence, including corporal punishment, high rates of child marriage, female genital mutilation, physical and sexual abuse, particularly against girls in schools, communities and the tourism sector.

Mr Wakil described the ECO-PHSICM as a unique opportunity to address the country's human security and protection challenges through an integrated, multi-sectoral and human rights-based approach.

The approach, he said, should be based on dimensions such as strong and enforceable legal, policy and institutional frameworks; proactive and sustainable prevention systems and robust social mobilisation strategy.