Ghana: Patricia Obo-Nai Adjudged Outstanding Woman in Telecommunications Award

Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, has been recognised as the Outstanding Woman in Telecommunications at the African Women Awards 2023.

The awards ceremony, held in Ethiopia under the theme "The Role of Women in Business: Propelling Africa's Socio-Economic Renaissance," celebrates the achievements of exceptional African women leaders in various industries.

Her award is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to the telecommunications industry, where she has made significant strides throughout her career.

Under her leadership, Vodafone Ghana has introduced ground-breaking products and services, transforming the telecommunications sector in the country.

Ms Obo-Nai has also overseen the expansion of Vodafone Ghana's network coverage, solidifying its position as one of the most extensive and reliable networks in Ghana.

Commenting on the award in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, she said, "This award is not only a humbling recognition of my personal journey, but also a testament to the incredible dedication and resilience of all women in the industry. As a leader, I am committed to inspiring the next generation of women in telecommunications. I believe that together, we can break down barriers and redefine the future of our industry".

The African Women Award aims to draw attention to the positive impact of African women on the continent's socio-economic growth and development.