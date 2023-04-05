Ghana: Patricia Obo-Nai Adjudged Outstanding Woman in Telecommunications Award

5 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, has been recognised as the Outstanding Woman in Telecommunications at the African Women Awards 2023.

The awards ceremony, held in Ethiopia under the theme "The Role of Women in Business: Propelling Africa's Socio-Economic Renaissance," celebrates the achievements of exceptional African women leaders in various industries.

Her award is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to the telecommunications industry, where she has made significant strides throughout her career.

Under her leadership, Vodafone Ghana has introduced ground-breaking products and services, transforming the telecommunications sector in the country.

Ms Obo-Nai has also overseen the expansion of Vodafone Ghana's network coverage, solidifying its position as one of the most extensive and reliable networks in Ghana.

Commenting on the award in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, she said, "This award is not only a humbling recognition of my personal journey, but also a testament to the incredible dedication and resilience of all women in the industry. As a leader, I am committed to inspiring the next generation of women in telecommunications. I believe that together, we can break down barriers and redefine the future of our industry".

The African Women Award aims to draw attention to the positive impact of African women on the continent's socio-economic growth and development.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.