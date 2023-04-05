Ghana: GhIS, Stakeholders Deliberate On Land Reforms

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) and three other quasi-governmental organisations have resolved to build synergies to enhance the country's land reform agenda.

They are the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA), the Lands Commission and the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL).

At separate meetings in Accra last Friday, which focused on leveraging expertise to sanitise land administration in the country, they acknowledged the critical roles which ought to be well-knitted to help reduce the myriad of challenges bedevilling the land sector.

The meetings formed part of plans by the new executives of GhIS to reach out to quasi-government agencies in the land sector to synergise their expertise and strengthen their bonds to make their mandates achievable.

The President of the GhIS, Alhaji Sulemana Daud Mahama, who led a team of executives, noted that the interaction was a fruitful one upon which the two institutions would build to explore viable inputs into land administration.

According to him, the Institution was this year focusing on transformation in land administration and these required partners such as LUSPA to drive that agenda.

Alhaji Mahama was of the view that land administration issues were critical matters and would, therefore, leave no stone unturned to help redefine the land administration regime.

For his part, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of LUSPA, Mr Kwadwo Yeboah, indicated that the two entities were bed fellows whose roles were reliant on each other.

He said the meetings were an opportunity to begin the process to build synergies to safeguard the land administration in Ghana.

The Executive Secretary of Lands Commission, Mr James Ebenezer Kobina Dadson, who is a past president of the GhIS, noted the Institution played critical role in national development.

He mentioned the Lands Commission was the single largest contributor of members to the GhIS, and it was incumbent on them to build synergies to transform the land administration sub-sector.

The Administrator of the OASL, Maame Ama Edumadzie Acquah, also a past President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors who could not hide her joy, commended the Executives for the visit, saying their doors were always opened to all partners, especially surveyors, to help champion a common cause in land administration.

She added that the challenges were enormous, but with such collaborations, they stand a big chance of overcoming them.