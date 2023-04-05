Sierra Leone Bans Political Street Rallies Ahead of Elections

Sierra Leone has banned political street rallies, a tradition that has for decades characterised electoral campaigns, less than three months before the presidential election, the government said Monday.

The Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC), in a statement, said that election periods were "no time for dancing and merriment", but rather "times for deep reflection".

The decision came as a surprise in a country where the two main political parties - the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), currently in power, and the All People's Congress (APC) - hold parade-like rallies that move through town.

Under the new rules, parties must now identify a single venue such as a stadium or community centre to hold their campaign events.

A spokesman for the PPRC, Lucien Momoh, said that the ban would "minimise violence", where "in Sierra Leone, over the years, street rallies during campaign period had posed a serious threat to the safety of ordinary people."

According to the Commission, these rallies have been marred by violence, the use of abusive languages, and threats to political opponents.

17 Registered Political Parties in Sierra Leone has reached a consensus to ban rallies in the 2023 General Elections. Political Parties will now converge in a designated area to speak to the electorates. This decision was met in the @PPRC_SL conference held this Monday. pic.twitter.com/c5Tjmf6Z7v-- Political Parties Regulation Commission (@PPRC_SL) March 28, 2023

Momoh added that politicians have, over the years, used these Street "circuses" to blur the thought process of the electorate, particularly the young ones, by the use of narcotics and other intoxicants, and "freeloading" on the "gullibility" of the people.

"They get to the campaign designations in a drunken stupor, completely devoid of any intellect, to comprehend the messages - if any - from their candidates," he said.

The West African country of eight million people will hold presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections on 24 June, with current President Julius Maada Bio competing for a second term.

His opponent, APC leader Samura Kamara, is currently standing trial on corruption charges. If convicted, he will be barred from running for or holding public office.

(With AFP)