Africa: Experience the Magic of Africa with African Folktales, Reimagined!

The African Folktales, Reimagined is a collection of short films produced in collaboration with UNESCO that brings together six storytellers from across the African continent.

Get ready to be enchanted by the magic of African Folktales, reimagined like never before!

African folktales are traditional stories passed down from generation to generation. These stories usually feature animals, spirits, and humans, and are often used to teach moral lessons, explain natural phenomena, and pass on cultural traditions and values. They provide a sense of identity and community.

In recent years, many African writers and storytellers have reimagined these folktales, updating them to reflect modern sensibilities and contemporary issues. This reimagining has helped to preserve and celebrate African cultural heritage while also making it relevant to modern audiences.

Six storytellers from a new generation came together to reimagine and retell tales as old as time from across the African continent. These stories are now being presented as short films called "African Folktales, Reimagined," which were created by Netflix in partnership with UNESCO.

The stunning anthology of six short films - from the heart of Nigeria to the savannas of Kenya, through the rich cultures of South Africa, the lush landscapes of Uganda, the desert dunes of Mauritania, and the wildlife-rich plains of Tanzania - with each story showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the continent in all its splendor.

From the magic and revenge of "Enmity Djinn," directed by Mohamed Echkouna from Mauritania, to the heartwarming family traditions of "MaMlambo," directed by Gcobisa Yako from South Africa, this collection takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the diverse cultures and traditions of Africa. Other films in the collection include "Katope," directed by Walt Mzengi Corey from Tanzania, which tells the story of a young child with magical origins who embarks on a perilous journey to put an end to the drought that is ravaging their community, even if it means putting their own life at risk, and "Zabin Halima" (Halima's Choice), directed by Korede Azeez from Nigeria, which explores the complex issue of arranged marriages in African culture. In "Anyango and the Ogre," directed by Voline Ogutu from Kenya, audiences are transported to a world of myth and legend, while "Katera of the Punishment Island," directed by Loukman Ali from Uganda, is a haunting tale of injustice and oppression.

The films cater to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

There are a total of six episodes, each lasting less than 30 minutes. Some episodes have a significant amount of spoken English despite most of the collection is in a foreign language.

The collection was launched as part of a collaborative effort between Netflix and UNESCO, with the aim of creating a unique collection of animated films that showcases African stories and traditions. The initiative was met with great enthusiasm, with over 2,000 entries received. After a rigorous selection process, six finalists were chosen from Kenya, Mauritania, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda. Each storyteller was partnered with a local production company and was mentored by industry experts to guide them through the process of bringing their stories to life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The result is a collection of films that not only highlights the importance of preserving cultural traditions but also promotes the work of talented African artists.

allAfrica's Melody Chironda set on a thrilling journey to uncover what inspired these talented individuals to pursue their passion and create unforgettable tales. Each storyteller has a unique story to tell.

This series offers both entertainment and education, taking viewers on a journey through Africa's rich cultural heritage, from ancient myths to modern legends. With something to appeal to every taste and interest, it's a must-watch for anyone looking to explore and learn more about this fascinating continent.

Get ready to be entertained and enlightened!