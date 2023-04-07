Tanzania: Katope - A Captivating Tale of Magic, Resilience, and Women's Empowerment

"Katope," directed by Walt Mzengi Corey from Tanzania, which tells the story of a young child with magical origins who embarks on a perilous journey to put an end to the drought that is ravaging their community

Katope is more than just a cinematic masterpiece; it's a gripping tale inspired by real-life events that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Walt Mzengi Corey's Katope is a captivating fantasy drama that tells the story of a young child with magical origins, who embarks on a perilous journey to end the devastating drought ravaging their community.

The film, told in KiSwahili and ciGogo, weaves a rich tapestry of culture and community and explores the profound bond between the eponymous character, played by Rahele Matete, and the fate of her village.

Directed by Walt Mzengi Corey and co-written with Rebecca Mzengi Corey, Katope is a celebration of powerful female characters who boldly challenge the status quo and fearlessly confront any obstacle in their path. Through the eyes of Katope, we witness the resilience and determination of a community in crisis, and the transformative power of love, magic, and sacrifice. Set in a community struggling to survive in the face of a catastrophic drought, this heart-wrenching story will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

The film will touch the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere, and leave them with a deep appreciation for the strength and beauty of African storytelling.

Corey has always had a fascination with stories, whether they are presented in comic books, films, or video games. Unhappy in his previous job, he decided to take a chance and enroll in film school. With a stroke of luck, he received a full scholarship and never looked back.

Through Corey's lens, we are transported to the heart of the crisis, and we witness the struggles faced by communities trying to survive against all odds.

Corey says that the movie's themes of individuality, identity, belonging, and purpose are relevant not only on a personal level but also on a global scale. With droughts becoming increasingly frequent in central Tanzania and beyond, it's a harsh reality that we all need to face. But through this powerful film, we can learn to empathise and understand the struggles faced by those living in affected areas.

He says the inspiration behind the story is deeply personal to him, as it was inspired by his mother who belongs to the Gogo tribe, from central Tanzania's Dodoma region. As someone who identifies as ciGogo, Corey wanted to give the tribe a platform to preserve their culture and educate others on their rich traditions. Corey believes that this film could pique the interest of a large number of people in Gogo culture, which is rich in all aspects, and inspire them to learn more about it. Corey expressed a sense of gratitude and good fortune for being able to share his knowledge and passion with the world through Netflix.

Corey also reflected on how being a part of this project has contributed to his growth and expertise. Prior to the shooting, he spent approximately two months in the village, where the film is set, to fully immerse himself in the culture and environment.

"Spending two months in the village before shooting the film allowed me to immerse myself in a new culture and do thorough research. It's an experience that has taught me the value of hard work and the importance of telling stories rooted in culture and reality," he said.

The Netflix and UNESCO project has been groundbreaking for Africa's movie industry, as it marks the first time Netflix has released something of this nature on its platform.

"I truly believe that this is the future. This means that this opens up the doors for more opportunities like this. And I hope it continues because I believe in being an individual in regards to storytelling and telling interesting stories in different ways. So people can grasp ideas that are rooted in culture and rooted in something real. I believe in this feature I really do, and hopefully, more opportunities like this will come about and be a part of the mainstream," said Corey.