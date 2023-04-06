Nigeria: UN Vehicles, Equipment Sighted in Edo for Sudan Mission - DHQ

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said military fighting vehicles and equipment painted in United Nations (UN) colour sighted in Edo State are being moved through the Warri Port to the mission area in Southern Sudan.

The acting director of Defence Information Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau stated this while reacting to social media videos following the presence of some UN peacekeeping fighting vehicles and equipment in Benin, Edo State.

He said the circulation of such videos created insinuations which are inimical to public peace and may even cause panic hence the need to clear the air.

He said Nigeria is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops.

Gusau, however, noted that Nigeria is contributing troops to various United Nations Peacekeeping operations, the most recent is United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Southern Sudan; which is commanded by a Nigerian, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr.

It should be noted that the UN doesn't have its own troops, rather it entered into agreement with troops contributing countries to provide their personnel and equipment for operations in its various missions.

Therefore, it is imperative to state emphatically that the military fighting vehicles and equipment painted in UN colour as sighted are being moved through the Warri port for movement to the mission area in Southern Sudan to marry up with our troops who were inducted into the UNISFA mission last month.

The Defence Headquarters under the leadership of General Lucky Irabor wish to assure Nigerians that our nation is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops on our soil, he said.