Nigeria: Outgoing British Envoy Visits Buhari, Says She Had Fabulous Time in Nigeria

Ms Catriona Laing says she is sad leaving Nigeria after a four-and-a-half years tour of duty.

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, says she is fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, and culture, and she has had "a fabulous time here."

She spoke Wednesday during a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, after a four-and-a-half years tour of duty.

"I'm sad to be leaving," said the High Commissioner. "Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I'll be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture. It's been good to experience Nigeria. I've been to over 20 States, and I've told my successor to also do the same. I'll be back, and still travel wider."

She congratulated Mr Buhari on his very successful eight years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.

The president said the United Kingdom was a second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries will continue to wax strong.

"In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don't feel complete till they've had a home in the UK," he added.

Mr Buhari said he looked forward to retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on 29 May, reiterating: "I'll be as far away from Abuja as possible."

He lauded the UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North-east, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.