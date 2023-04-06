Nigeria: Outgoing British Envoy Visits Buhari, Says She Had Fabulous Time in Nigeria

5 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Ms Catriona Laing says she is sad leaving Nigeria after a four-and-a-half years tour of duty.

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, says she is fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, and culture, and she has had "a fabulous time here."

She spoke Wednesday during a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, after a four-and-a-half years tour of duty.

"I'm sad to be leaving," said the High Commissioner. "Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I'll be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture. It's been good to experience Nigeria. I've been to over 20 States, and I've told my successor to also do the same. I'll be back, and still travel wider."

She congratulated Mr Buhari on his very successful eight years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.

The president said the United Kingdom was a second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries will continue to wax strong.

"In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don't feel complete till they've had a home in the UK," he added.

Mr Buhari said he looked forward to retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on 29 May, reiterating: "I'll be as far away from Abuja as possible."

He lauded the UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North-east, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.