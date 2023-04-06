South Africa: 'Facebook Rapist', Murderer Thabo Bester's Mother 'Living in Fear' - South African News Briefs - April 6, 2023

Thabo Bester's Mother 'Living in Fear'

Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, has revealed in an exclusive interview with eNCA that she is living in fear due to death threats she has received since her son's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year. Mabaso is scared of her son and his allies and fears for her safety because of constant threatening phone calls and suspicious vehicles stopping at her gate. Mabaso also confirmed that the DNA found in his cell did not match Bester's. Bester, known as the Facebook rapist, had been sentenced to life for rape and murder before staging his death in a fire in his cell.

Road Safety Measures Ramped Up for Easter

According to TimesLive, the N3 Toll Concession has implemented measures to ensure the safety of motorists during the Easter weekend, as up to 2,500 vehicles per hour are expected on the N3 highway from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. These measures include the deployment of satellite stations along the route, as well as an increase in law enforcement, road traffic management, and emergency services. Despite the high volume of traffic expected, many regions in South Africa, such as Durban and the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, are ready to welcome visitors, and beaches in these areas have been deemed safe for swimming.

Call for Collective Effort to Prevent Vandalism in Johannesburg Cemeteries

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) has urged a joint effort to combat ongoing criminal activities in the city's cemeteries, following the vandalism of ash walls at the Braamfontein Cemetery, reports TimesLive. JCPZ called for collaboration with the city's police, metro police, the department of social development, park rangers, security companies, and community groups. Founder of the Friends of Cemeteries organisation, Sarah Welham, expressed shock at the vandalism and highlighted that the cemetery had never seen such destruction. JCPZ says it is engaging with stakeholders to find both immediate and long-term solutions to prevent recurring vandalism, including relocating displaced people living in cemeteries.

