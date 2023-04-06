Nigeria: Davido - Reactions As Kwam 1 Titles 49th Album 'Timeless'

K1 De Ultimate trended on Wednesday because of the title of his 49th album.

Veteran Fuji artiste, Wasiu Ayinde, aka K1 De Ultimate, trended on Wednesday because his 49th album is the same title as Davido's fourth album, 'Timeless'.

The criticisms arose not only because of the similarities between the album titles but because of the timing of the release. Kwam 1's album will be released on the 14th of April.

Davido's 'Timeless' album was released on the 31st of March.

Also, like Davido, the singer has announced an album pre-order sale on Apple Music.

Reacting to this news, Davido's fans and critics claimed the Fuji musician was attempting to exploit the accolades and waves trailing his (Davido's) new album.

Reactions

IG user @papilon101wrote: "Agbaya wan use Davido album title promote him album after dem go say wetin old man wey sit down Dey see small pikin wey climb tree no fit see am !" (sic)

Another internet year, @auto_lab000 said: " Agbado's and plagiarism."

@ola_dorc added: "Who dey stream this kind person song, I couldn't believe people will stream it, I tot na cassette this type of people/song dey sell, I don't even know or understand them, no be yellow bus dey okay his music."

@xbuttieboyx: "Which one can be the original Timeless like this? Battle of who trademark first now?"

However, a few supporters of the Fuji musician rose to his defence as some claimed he had named the album in 2021.

A netizen @2dardy on IG wrote: "K1 first called d name of his new album Timeless sometimes last yr b4 Davido,na there Davido got his album title from."

@boluloves also said: "We are here for the living legend !!! Good times."

Fact check

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES showed that Kwam 1 announced the completion of the recording of the new album on the 25th of August, 2022, in an Instagram post.

The caption read, "All to the glory of God, as the recording of the Album 'TIMELESS' is now fully concluded and engineers can now continue work on mixing and mastering the said Album."

"Many thanks to members of my band for the long recording session and perseverance towards the perfection of the Album. Fans across the globe should anticipate this great masterpiece from The King of Fuji Music. Thank you, and God bless you all."

On the other hand, one of Davido's earliest mentions of his fourth album was during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine published in July 2022. He made no mention of the title or the exact release date.

But Davido did reveal that he would record the album in Lagos and that the "album will likely feature more marquee Amthe American acts, as well as African up-and-comers".

Davido revealed his album title and release date on 21 March-the same day he broke his four-month social media hiatus, which began in October 2022, when his son, Ifeanyi, died.

Kwam 1's ten-track album, published by Damjay Films & Records, is already on presale on Apple Music.

The album has a total playtime of 105 minutes, and 9ice is the only artiste featured.