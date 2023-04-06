Nigeria: Demand for Air Travel Remains Strong Despite Cash Crunch - Report

6 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) yesterday released its monthly passenger traffic report showing continuous strong growth in air travel demand based on February, 2023, traffic results.

Total traffic in February, 2023 (measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) rose 55.5 per cent compared to February, 2022.

Globally, air traffic is now at 84.9 per cent based on February 2019 levels, the report said.

The report indicates that African airlines' traffic rose 90.7 per cent in February 2023 versus a year ago while February capacity was up 61.7 per cent and load factor climbed 11.4 percentage points to 75.0 per cent.

Domestic traffic for February rose 25.2 per cent compared to the year-ago period. Total February 2023 domestic traffic was at 97.2 per cent of the February 2019 level.

International traffic climbed 89.7 per cent versus February 2022 with all markets recording strong growth, led once again by carriers in the Asia-Pacific region. International RPKs reached 77.5 per cent of February 2019 levels.

IATA's Director General, Willie Walsh, projected increased travel demands as the Easter season approaches.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.