Africa: Food & Beverage W/Africa Becomes Bigger With Exhibitors From 30 Countries

Food & Beverage West Africa, already the continent's largest food and drink trade exhibition, is set to expand into new space at the Landmark Centre in June with exhibitors from more than 30 countries already confirmed.

Such has been the demand for exhibition space, the show's organisers are working with the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, to add a fourth exhibition hall to the event.

The trade show is due to run from June 13th to 15th and will see exhibitors from more than 30 countries. Among which, ten country pavilions will be new pavilions featuring foods, drinks, equipment and services from India, Dubai and Russia, while the United Nation's International Trade Centre (ITC) organisation will be sending a delegation of West African producers, including delegates from Gambia and Liberia. Indonesia will also be sending a delegation.

Food & Beverage West Africa is organised by BtoB Events, which has become Africa's largest trade event organiser with an expanding exhibition portfolio in Nigeria.