Nigeria: I Love Nigerian Food, Dance, I'll Be Back - Outgoing UK Envoy

6 April 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Laing, has described Nigeria as a place to be and live.

Reviewing her stay in the country yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the envoy said she had been to 20 states of the federation and declared that she's fascinated by Nigeria, particularly her music, dance, culture, adding that "I had a fabulous time here."

She continued, "I'm sad to be leaving. Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I'll be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture. It's been good to experience Nigeria. I've been to over 20 states, and I've told my successor to also do the same. I'll be back, and still travel wider."

She congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for a very successful eight years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.

Buhari had said the United Kingdom was a second home for many Nigerians and that relations between the two countries would continue to wax strong.

He stated this yesterday when he received the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency Catriona Wendy Laing, after four-and-a half years tour of duty at the Presidential Villa.

He said, "In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don't feel complete till they've had a home in the UK."

Buhari said he looked forward to retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29, reiterating: "I'll be as far away from Abuja as possible."

He lauded the UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.

