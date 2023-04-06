Nigeria: Senate Considers Buhari's Request for N9.6bn Refund to Plateau, Borno

6 April 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Aborisade

Abuja — President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday asked the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Loans to consider a request by President Muhammadu Buhari seeking parliamentary approval for the refund of N9.68 billion spent by the Borno and Plateau states on behalf of the federal government.

Buhari is seeking the approval of the Senate to refund N9.68 billion as promissory notes to Plateau and Borno states.

The president in the letter read at plenary by Lawan, said the money was the reimbursement for funds expended on the execution of federal road projects in the States.

Buhari's letter noted that the executive had for a long time, put a stop to such interventions. It however explained that the projects in question were executed before the declaration.

Plateau State according to the letter, would be entitled to about N 6.6 billion while Borno State would have a total of about N3.84 billion in respect of the Federal Roads rehabilitated and executed by the State Governments.

Lawan urged the Senate panel chaired by Senator Clifford Ordia, to expedite action on the report and submit within four weeks.

