Angola: President Backs Reinforcement of Cooperation With Senegal

5 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço has defended the need for the continuous deepening of relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republics of Angola and Senegal.

João Lourenço sent a message to his counterpart of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, on Tuesday congratulating him on the 63rd anniversary of the Independence of this African country, on 4 April.

In the letter, the Head of State said he was convinced that relations between the two countries, "can, due to their potential at all levels, play a role in boosting the development of our continent, with very significant positive effects on the economies of Angola and Senegal.

On April 4, 1960, Senegal signed an agreement with France on the transfer of power. Therefore, this date was chosen as Independence Day. OHA/ADR

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.