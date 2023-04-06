Angola: President Backs Reinforcement of Cooperation With Senegal

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço has defended the need for the continuous deepening of relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republics of Angola and Senegal.

João Lourenço sent a message to his counterpart of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, on Tuesday congratulating him on the 63rd anniversary of the Independence of this African country, on 4 April.

In the letter, the Head of State said he was convinced that relations between the two countries, "can, due to their potential at all levels, play a role in boosting the development of our continent, with very significant positive effects on the economies of Angola and Senegal.

On April 4, 1960, Senegal signed an agreement with France on the transfer of power. Therefore, this date was chosen as Independence Day. OHA/ADR