Ghana: MST Marks World Oral Health Day With School Children

The Museum of Science and Technology (MST), as part of effort to create awareness on good oral hygiene on Friday, joined the world to mark the World Oral Health Day with school children in the Adabraka community in Accra.

The programme in collaboration with the Ghana Dentist Association aimed at raising awareness among school children about the importance of teeth and gum health to improve the well-being of people suffering from oral diseases.

The school children coming from four schools in the Adabraka community were; Calvary Methodist 1 junior high school (JHS), Calvary Methodist 2 JHS, Gray Memorial School and Gray Memorial Basic School.

They were taken through public lecture on oral hygiene, history of oral hygiene and the evolution of teeth cleaning implements on a tour of exhibition at the MST as well as free screening by the Ghana Dental Association.

The students were taught how to brush their teeth, protect the teeth from cavity and the kind of foods to eat to keep the teeth strong and healthy.

The Head of MST, Mrs Akosua Saah Buckman said the MST established to ensure that science and technology was presented to the people through exhibitions and educational programmes, it was important to join hands with the world to mark the oral health day to educate the pupulace on oral hygiene and it's evolution.

She said history has proven through archaeological and anthropological research that our ancestors took care of their teeth through proper oral hygiene.

According to her, prehistoric humans did not have toothbrushes, floss or toothpaste, however they still had fairly good teeth.

"Archaeologists and early manuscripts have confirmed that oral hygiene has been practiced since 3500BC. The ancient civilisations used various implements such as twigs, bones, feathers, salt, chalk, a variety of herbs and plants to clean their teeth and freshen their breath," she added.

Mrs Buckman stated that technology had improved and so it was important every single individual cultivate the habit of practicing proper oral hygiene by brushing the teeth twice daily.

"A healthy mouth is vital in maintaining good oral health, especially for those with a compromised immune system. Harmful bacteria, viruses and fungi in an infected mouth can invade other parts of the body and so it is important individuals take their oral hygiene seriously," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Dentist Association, Dr Philip Boadi Frimpong said brushing the teeth twice daily was a good practices to maintaining healthy teeth.

He explained that, tooth decay preliminary occurred during excessive sugar intake, lack of salivary flow, alcohol intake, smoking, improper cleaning of the teeth among other factors.

He said Africa was seen by many as experiencing an oral care crisis owing to a lack of fluoride in most toothpaste and attributed that to the absence of dental care and education on the part of its citizens.

Dr Frimpong advised the public to visit the dentist at least every six months to ensure healthy oral care.

World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on March 20, to raise awareness about the prevention and control of oral diseases.

This year's celebration is on the theme; 'Be proud of your mouth.'

Students present at the programme were given free toothpaste and brush for their personal oral hygiene.