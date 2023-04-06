Ghana: ADB PLC Donates to National Chief Imam in Support of Ramadan

The Agriculture Development Bank(ADB)PLC on Tuesday presented 20 bags of rice, 10 bags of brown sugar and undisclosed amount of cash to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, in support of the Ramadan fasting.

The Managing Director bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, in the company with some officials of the bank, presented the items to the National Chief Imam at his Fadama residence.

As parts its corporate social responsibility, the bank has so far donated over 400 bags of rice and 300 bags of sugar to many Muslim communities across the country which includes some of our its Muslim customers.

"Today, we are here to extend our routine support to our dear father, the national Chief Imam, and Muslim communities across the country in support of their efforts in seeking Allah's blessings for themselves, the entire nation and its institutions including ADB.

As a bank, we recognize the importance of Ramadan which the holy month and its significance in the lives of Muslims across the globe. It is the month of fasting, prayers, recitation and reflections on the holy Qur'an, almsgiving and general spiritual upliftment," Alhaji Yakubu-Tali said.

"We at ADB believe in fostering social cohesion, and as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we aim to support the well-being and spiritual upliftment of our communities," he added.

The National Chief Imam, expressed appreciation for the gesture from the bank and prayed for Allah's blessings the month of Ramadan bring peace, harmony and prosperity to the bank and the nation as a whole.