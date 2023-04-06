Ghana: 40 Women Undergo Training in Climate Smart Agribusiness

A total of 40 women with disabilities and refugees trained in climate smart agribusiness by Social Enterprise Ghana, were on Friday presented with start-up kits to enable them grow their own businesses.

The programme under the Social Enterprise Ghana's "investing in women in Green Venture" Project, is supported by the Australian High Commission's Direct Aid Program (DAP), and it aim to support community-led development projects to empower women in agribusinesses and Small and Medium Enterprises.

The women who undergone six-months intensive training on snail and mushroom production received start-up kits including feeds, drinkers, feeders, snails, housing (box), knapsack sprayers among others.

The Executive Director of Social Enterprise Ghana, Mr Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, said the beneficiaries were the second cohort of about 80 trainees trained in green and circular economy.

He said the beneficiaries were not only trained to farm but also add value and make business out of it to be able to run sustainable businesses for their own economic empowerment.

"Social Enterprise Ghana, believe that women have a special space in Ghana's history. The economic empowerment journey of Social Enterprise Ghana and supporting young women, disabilities and refugees with skills that can help equip them with the economic transformation of our country," he added.

Mr Zu-Cudjoe indicated that, as part of effort to help grow their businesses, SE Ghana partner with other government agencies such as the Ghana Export Promotion Authority to support and work with their businesses to access various international markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Ghana Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the support given them as they would monitor the progress of the businesses in six-month time to ensure whether it was growing or declining.

The Australian Second Secretary, Ms Candice Hooper said the Australian High Commission was pleased to support the project saying, it aligns strongly with the core objectives of the DAP, particularly gender equality and female empowerment, as well as disability inclusion and climate action.

She said globally, women were made-up of 43 per cent of the agriculture labour force, yet around the world, including Ghana, faced significant discrimination when it comes to land and livestock ownership, participation in decision-making and access to farm inputs, credit and financial services.

"Of the 500 women who received training from SE Ghana's Green Entrepreneurship initiatives, less than one per cent were able to start their business due to financial constraints.

It is therefore heartwarming to note that through this project, these women have received not only the relevant skills, but also the equipment to start their businesses, allowing them to be more independent and able to participate in the local economy," she added.

The Ghanaian times in an interview with some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Social Enterprise and its partners for the support and called on other women who shun away from agribusiness to venture since it was now profitable.