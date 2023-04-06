Ghana: PIWC Ablekuma Supports Nsawam Prisons

6 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Vivian Arthur

The Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Ablekuma on Saturday presented assorted items worth thousands of Cedis to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison in the Eastern Region.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, liquid soaps, mackerels, tin tomatoes, drinks, toiletries, bags of water among others.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Residence Minister, Pastor Abraham Nimako Boateng, the District Prisons Ministry Committee Chairman, Elder Daniel Waka said the donation formed part of the Church's coporate social responsibility to support less privileged in society.

He said it was also in line with the five-year strategic vision of the Church of Pentecost (Vision 2023: Possessing the Nations), which, among other objectives, seeks to partner the government of Ghana in ensuring the practical reformation of prisoners.

Elder Waka used the opportunity to share the word of God with the inmates and admonished them to put their trust in Him for He is the saviour of the universe.

He entreated them not to worry that they had been neglected but remember that they were loved and cherished by God.

He quoted the bible saying in Hebrews 13:3, the bible states that: "continue to remember those in prison, as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated, as if you yourselves were suffering."

"Do not be deter by your sins but rather trust in Him and continue to worship Him in truth and faith for He is capable of everything," he added.

The Chaplain of the Prison, Pastor ASP Thomas Brefo, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed gratitude to the Church for its continuous support to the Prisons Service over the years.

He promised to put the items to good use and ensure it was used for it intended purpose.

Present at the short presentation ceremony were Elder Alex Frimpong (District Executive member, PIWC Ablekuma) and Mr Isaac Amoah- Owusu (Team member of the PIWC Ablekuma Prisons). Caption: Elder Waka (right) presenting the items to ASP Thomas Brefo.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.