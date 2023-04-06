Nigeria: Stop Giving Credence to IPOB, Nigerian Govt Tells Western Nations

6 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"IPOB is a terrorist organisation so declared by the Nigerian Government, yet some Western countries harbour them and have been dealing with the illegal body."

The federal government has berated some Western countries for giving credence to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a terrorist organisation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the admonition in Washington DC during his official engagements with some international media organisations and policy institutes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister is in Washington to engage with international media organisations and Think tanks on the just concluded 2023 polls.

"They allow them to raise fund, some allow them to lobby their Congressmen and lawmakers and whatever fund they realise they use it to destabilise the country," the minister said.

Mr Mohammed said it is hypocritical for the Western world to claim it is fighting terrorism yet turn around to be supporting a terrorist organisation.

The minister also used the opportunity of the interactions to call on the foreign media to stop regurgitating social media fables on Nigeria's 2023 elections on their platforms.

He said they should be critical and interrogate the information they get on social media before reporting them on their platforms.

