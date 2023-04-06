Nigeria: 2nd Niger Bridge Opens to Traffic Next Month - Govt

....Says Lagos-Ibadan Expressway'll be completed soon

The federal government has said the 2nd Niger Bridge would be opened to traffic next month but didn't state the exact date.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this during the pre-inspection of Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa State on Tuesday, also said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway road project would be completed soon.

Recall that the government did a test-run on the bridge for a few weeks last December, preparatory to the final commissioning.

Fashola in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Blessing Lere-Adams, said: "While commenting on the Lagos-Ibadan road, the minister appealed for continuous perseverance and understanding of all road users, as traffic had to be diverted during construction. The road is among the busiest in the country.

"The Lagos-Ibadan road would be completed in April of 2023 as planned. In addition, he also said that in May of 2023, the 2nd Niger Bridge would be commissioned and opened to traffic as well."

Fashola stated further: "The Loko-Oweto Bridge is 200 metres longer than the 2nd Niger Bridge. How many African countries are able to do this? Nigerians should be very proud of this project."

He noted that the Loko-Oweto Bridge crosses River Benue and links the North to the South, adding that "the bridge will reduce travel time, cost and greatly enhance the ease of doing business."