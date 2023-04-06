Nigeria: Moghalu Mourns Orji Uzor Kalu's Wife, Describes Demise As Abia's Loss

National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, yesterday described the death of the wife of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Nigerian Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, late Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, as a loss to Abia State and Nigeria in general.

NIWA in a statement on Wednesday,/entitled, "Condolence message to Senator Orji Uzor Kali, the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State", personally signed by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Chief Dr George Moghalu, also expressed sadness over the death of the former Abia State First Lady.

According to Chief Dr. Moghalu, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of your late wife Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kali, former First Lady of Abia State. Her death is a loss to Abia State and indeed the Nation at large."

"Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. My most sincere condolences to you and may her soul rest in eternal peace."

Chief Dr Moghalu who was a former All Nigerian People Party, ANPP, Governorship candidate in 2003, when President Mohammafu Buhari, contested for the presidential seat with Late Senator Chuba Okadigbo, as his Vice Presidential candidate, have lobg history of relstionship with Abia State where he served meritoriously as a non indigene.

He was in the state a Director General and Permanent Secretary, Commissioner and Chairman of different Boards set up by Abia State government, and what made his service unique in Abia State is that he was identified and singled out by Abia State government, and as a non-indegine, he served meritoriously.