Nigeria: Anambra Govt Excited As UNICEF Rehabilitates Health Centres Damaged By 2022 Flood

Awka — Anambra State government has expressed gratitude to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) over the renovation of some Primary Healthcare Centres(PHCs) in the flood-ravaged areas of the state.

The renovations were facilitated by UNICEF through the funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

The Executive Secretary, of Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA), Mrs. Chisom Uchem, who supervised some of the rehabilitated centres yesterday, applauded UNICEF for the interventions.

Uchem who was in Anambra West and Awka North Local Government Areas (LGAs), said her visit was also to facilitate the delivery of medical equipment to the health facilities and to monitor the status of the renovation of Primary HealthCare Centres.

"We are happy for the renovation and delivery of hospital equipment by UNICEF through SIDA and CERF. This would strengthen the morale of community members on their commitment toward matters relating to their health.

"This will however extend to using the existing community structures in building up resilience to mitigate the impact of emergencies on their health systems."

The Health Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Dr. Ifeyinwa Anyanyo commended the state government's efforts and support of their activities by providing an enabling environment for the interventions to thrive.

She noted that the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) and ASPHCDA had been key towards facilitating the availability of relevant State Programme Managers in providing technical support to fast-track interventions, programme planning, implementation, and monitoring.

"The support of the government has also been critical in convening community stakeholders at various stages of community engagement and participation," she said.