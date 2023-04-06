Nigeria: Ebonyi Violent Protest Targeted At APC Chieftains - Ishiagu Leaders

Community leaders in Ishiagu in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State have alleged that the peaceful protest organised by women of the area which turned violent was hijacked by hoodlums who unleashed mayhem on prominent indigenes of the community, especially members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a communique signed by leaders of Ishiagu community, they said the protest by the women was a peaceful protest aimed at registering their displeasure over the incessant attacks on innocent people along Ishiagu-Awgu Road by alleged Fulani herdsmen.

The communique which was signed by the council boss, Chief Ajah Emmanuel Ogbonna and the state commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji among others, insisted that the peaceful protest was hijacked and turned violent by bad eggs linked to politicians within and outside the community.

The leaders maintained that the protest was aimed at attacking prominent members of the community and destroy their properties for supporting APC.

"We, the leaders of Ishiagu community in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State have risen from our meeting dated 3rd April, 2023 aimed at reviewing the remote and immediate causes of the women's peaceful protest in Ishiagu that turned violent resulting to the destruction of properties belonging to prominent members of Ishiagu community. Part of the review is the attack on the life of the traditional ruler of Ishiagu Community, His Royal Highness, Eze Moses Okafor Ngele, the Agu III of Ishiagu and desecration of the Palace of the Agu III of Ishiagu, which caused colossal damage to the victim worth millions of Naira.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We frown at and condemn strongly, the unfortunate and unwarranted attacks and destruction of properties of prominent members of APC from the community, including the properties of the Council Chairman, the Honourable Commissioner of Information and State Orientation and others.

"We condemn the bodily attack and destruction of properties of the Traditional Ruler and the desecration of his Palace by the said women, including the burning of the properties, the throne and paraphernalia of the Traditional Ruler.

"The burning of his exotic cars and other abominable actions such as pouring their urine on the face of the Traditional Ruler and assaulting him leading to his having compound fracture on his right leg," the statement reads.

The community leaders said that they have noted the security concerns raised by the women that led to their peaceful protest but frowned at the actions of the bad eggs among them who used the situation as a smokescreen to unleash unprovoked wickedness on members of the community, all of whom are of APC family.