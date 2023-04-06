Nigeria: NNPC Failed to Account for N102bn Oil Delivery to Refineries - Report

6 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has failed to account for oil delivery to Warri and Kaduna refineries amounting to N102bn, according to a Senate report.

The Senate yesterday considered and adopted the report of its Committee on Public Accounts which probed the spendings of government agencies using the 2016 audit report.

The report said in 2016, the NNPC delivered crude oil to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company without details of what was delivered to the two firms.

The report, presented by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, said: "From the review and examination of domestic crude oil lifting sales profile presented for audit verification, it was noted that several deliveries were stated to be jointly lifted by or delivered to WRPC and Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies."

It said from the examination carried out, a total oil sales value of $376, 655,589 (N102.6bn) was stated to have been lifted jointly by these two companies.

"The failure to properly separate these deliveries and charge directly to each company makes it difficult to reconcile and account for each lifting," the report added.

The senate adopted the recommendation of committee urging the head of the NNPC to provide specific details of crude delivered to the two refineries for audit.

Meanwhile, the Senate upheld the indictment of 37 MDAs for violation of financial procedure in their spendings

It also resolved to submit the report on the indicted agencies to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation for further action.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.