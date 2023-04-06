Sierra Leone: President Bio Presents Buses to Njala Academic Staff Association

President Julius Maada Bio has presented keys for 3 minibuses to the President of the Academic Staff Association, ASA, of Njala University, fulfilling a promise he recently made to the administration at their Mokonde Village campuses, south of the country.

The gift was a follow up to discussions the President had had with the leadership of ASA after he was conferred with an honorary Doctorate Degree. He had assured them that he would never look into the transportation concerns they had.

"This presentation is in fulfillment of my promise to you few weeks back. These three buses will be for Mokonde campus, Bo campus and the academic staff association," he said.

In his brief response, President for ASA at Njala, Dr Brima Gegbe, said he was pleased to receive the buses on behalf of the university and expressed deep gratitude to the President for such a kind gesture.

"I want to assure you that we are grateful and I promise to cascade your good will message to my colleagues. This is a show of 'Tok N Do' policy," he ended.