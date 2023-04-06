Ghana: FA Bans Aduana Stars From Home ...for Assault On Tamale City Players, Vandalising Bus ...Aduana Stars Fans Deny Involvement

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Premier League leaders, Aduana Stars, from playing at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

The decision was occasioned by incidents that occurred after Aduana Stars Match day 25 match against Tamale City FC on Sunday.

Videos and pictures of injured players of Tamale City and their vandalised bus went viral on Sunday after the week 25 matches at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

In the video, an official of the club (Tamale City) narrated how Aduana Stars fans misconducted themselves in the course of the game and linked it to the award of what he alleged as a dubious penalty.

The officials alleged that the fans brutality continued despite losing the game and the team was actually escorted to Sunyani to continue with the journey.

Yesterday, the FA acted swiftly with the decision, which according to the statement was in accordance with the GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2).

The Article states inter alia "the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed."

The Competitions Department would therefore, determine the venue for Aduana Stars' subsequent home matches in accordance with Article 14(3) Premier League Regulations.

The statement, however, is without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the Disciplinary Committee that have been charged to hear the case in accordance with the relevant Regulations.

Meanwhile, the Aduana football fans have denied knowledge or involvement in the reported incident of violence against Tamale City.

According to the statement, the Aduana supporters in a statement issued yesterday said "With the issues popping up that we have vandalised their bus etc., nothing of that sort happened at the Nana Agyeman Badu I (NAB 1) Park; we do not know anything about such acts as it was all friendly throughout the game, but Tamale City had other intentions."

The Aduana supporters' statement said "Our game ended late because Tamale City delayed the kick-off time by showing up late at the NAB 1 Park. They arrived at the Stadium at 2:47pm, and the game started at 3.07pm, while the second half began at 4:19pm with an additional minute of 10."

"They delayed the kick-off time; they did not warm up on the pitch; they tried not to use our dressing room; they sat on the ground instead of sitting on the seats on the subs-bench. Probably they vandalised their own bus so that they could create a fake evidence to destroy the good name of the Aduana fraternity," they said.