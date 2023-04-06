Ghana: Nsoatreman Target Hearts Revenge in Accra ...As Kotoko Face Chelsea

Accra Hearts of Oak will play host to debutants, Nsoatreman FC on match day-26 of the betPawa Premier League next Monday, April 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have been inconsistent with their performance as stand-in coach David Ocloo having to manage a 1-1 draw with Dreams last weekend. Prior to that, Hearts recorded a lame slender 1-0 victory over Accra Lions in the Accra derby. That is how unpredictable they can be.

The result leaves the Phobians in fourth place on 39 points, four adrift leaders Aduana Stars. What this means is that, should Hearts stage a double over Nsoatreman, the upshot should be enough to see them cruise to second spot.

Kojo Obeng Junior's stunning second half strike made all the difference when the two teams met at Nsoatre In their last meeting - and the Phobians would be excited to have an encore.

With 31 points and a 14th spot on the log, Coach Abukari Mumuni Sokpari will be aiming for his first away triumph to ease their relegation woes.

Following their flamboyant 4-0 thrashing over Real Tamale United (RTU) on match day-25, reigning champions Asante will make a trip to the Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea on Friday, April 14.

The Porcupine Warriors, who still have a game to spare against King Faisal, had earlier lost to Medeama before drawing 1-1 with Legon Cities.

With the victory over RTU, interim trainer Abdul Gazale should be boosted to dash for another stellar performance against the 'Biribies' who they ditched 2-1 in their previous meeting.

Nevertheless, a wounded Chelsea team look like defying all odds to prove their worth, after failing to pick a single victory from their last four meetings: three draws and a defeat.

Leaders Aduana Stars will play Olympics on April 16 to a thrilling encounter just as 13th-placed King Faisal who welcome 12th-placed Dreams FC to the Abrankese Stadium.

It will be a battle of survival when Legon Cities clash with bottom-placed Kotoku Royals at the El-Wak Sports Stadium while the Akoon Park witness Medeama SC versus Karela United and RTU hosting Gold Stars at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Samartex will square off with Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, while Bechem United welcome Tamale United to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.