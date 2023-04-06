Ghana: Kotoko Humiliate RTU

Asante Kotoko claimed a convincing 4-0 win over 10-man Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Porcupines had failed to win in their previous two games, and were expected to struggle against RTU, who were unbeaten in seven games.

However, the match turned in Kotoko's favour when RTU goalkeeper, Osei Yaw, was sent off for handling the ball outside the box after just 33 minutes.

Kotoko took advantage of their numerical superiority and dominated proceedings, scoring four goals in the process.

Augustine Agyapong opened the scoring for the home side in the 37th minute, before Stephen Mukwala added a second from the penalty spot just two minutes into the second half.

Mukwala was on the score sheet again in the 64th minute to make it 3-0, before Brazilian Medeiros De Souza scored his debut goal for Kotoko in added time to put the icing on the cake.